Ghanaian youngster Jayden Antwi joins Farnborough on loan from AFC Wimbledon

English lower-tier side Farnborough have signed Ghanaian prodigy Jayden Antwi-Nyame on loan from AFC Wimbledon in the winter transfer window.

The 18-year-old joins the English Evo-Stik League South Premier side for more playing time and also to continue his development.

The promising hitman is highly rated by Wimbledon manager, Neal Ardley after the experienced trainer touted him as the future of the club.

Antwi has gone through all the age levels at Wimbledon before being promoted to the senior team in March last season and managed to make onone appearance in the EFL Cup.

His loan deal with Farnborough expires on June 30, 2018

