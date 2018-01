English-born Ghanaian descent Jordi Osei-Tutu registered a goal for Arsenal as they walloped Bayern Munich 5-2 in a friendly encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The 19-year-old registered hit the back of the net with a remarkable strike in the 78th minute of the game.

He signed a contract extension with the London-based club in December 2017.

Osei-Tutu is eligible to feature for either Ghana or England in future.