Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Sarfo strikes for newly-promoted top-flight side in Swedish Cup

Published on: 25 February 2017
160507 Kingsley Kofi Sarfo under fotbollsmatchen i Superettan mellan Frej och Sirius den 7 maj 2016 i Stockholm.Foto: Johanna Lundberg / BILDBYRN / 135602Fotboll, Superettan, Frej - Sirius

Ghanaian youth midfielder Kingsley Sarfo scored for Sirius to cushion them to a 2-0 win over Ljungskile in the Swedish Cup on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored in the 55th minute at the Lotens IP to cement the win for the newly-promoted Allsvenskan side.

Sarfo has been a regular source of goals of the club since he joined them and his goal on Saturday has put them in pole position to reach the quarter-finals of the competitions.

He is expected to translate his fine form in the second-tier league to the top-flight league when the seasons kicks start.

