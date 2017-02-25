Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Sarfo strikes for newly-promoted top-flight side in Swedish Cup
Ghanaian youth midfielder Kingsley Sarfo scored for Sirius to cushion them to a 2-0 win over Ljungskile in the Swedish Cup on Saturday.
The 22-year-old midfielder scored in the 55th minute at the Lotens IP to cement the win for the newly-promoted Allsvenskan side.
Sarfo has been a regular source of goals of the club since he joined them and his goal on Saturday has put them in pole position to reach the quarter-finals of the competitions.
He is expected to translate his fine form in the second-tier league to the top-flight league when the seasons kicks start.