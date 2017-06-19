Ghanaian youngster Kofi Agyei itching to taste Serie A football with Benevento

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Agyei has reiterated his desire to cement a regular place in the Benevento side following their promotion to the Italian Serie A.

Agyei was a mainstay in the Benevento side that won promotion during their time at Lega Promo three seasons ago but was has spent the last two season on loan at Casertana and Ancona respectively.

And following Benevento promotion to the Serie A, the 25-year-old who will return to the club for their preseason training has expressed his desire nail down a permanent spot in the side in Serie A

“l was on loan but was still following the performance of my mother club (Benevento) very keenly ” Agyei told Favanz Sports.

“It was so exciting seeing my Ghanaian compatriot Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi help qualify the team to serie A first time in the history of the club ”

“I will be joining the team for the pre-season after the holidays and try my best during training to earn a place in the team . Agyei has previously featured for Fiorentina as well as Juve Stabia and was a key member of the Ghana National Under 20 team in 2011.

