Ghanaian youngster Kwame Yeboah joins German lower-tier side SC Paderborn on loan

SC Paderbon have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kwame Adzenyina Yeboah on a short term deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the ongoing January transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Borussia Monchengladbach on a four-year deal from Australian side Brisbane Roar in 2013 but officially moved to the club in 2014.

The pacey forward initially joined the club's reserve team before being promoted to the first team after his scintillating outing for the side.

However, after failing to lock down a regular starting berth in the team, Yeboah has been sent out on loan to German lower-tier side SC Paderbon to continue his development.

He has joined his compatriot Christopher Antwi Adjei at SC Paderborn.

"Kwame was in our professional squad, but so far he has only been used in our regional team and we want to enable him to play at a higher level and hope for that from the lending to Paderborn," said Broussia Sport Director Max Eberl

His current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach will ran out in summer 2019.

Yeboah who was born to a Ghanaian father is eligible to feature for Ghana despite playing for for the Australian youth side.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)