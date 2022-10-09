Ghanaian youngster Lawrence Agyekum makes Red Bull Salzburg debut

Ghanaian youngster Lawrence Agyekum made his official debut for Red Bull Salzburg against Altach on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half to play in Red Bull Salzburg's 3-2 win against Altach at the Cashpoint Arena.

Lawrence Agyekum joined the Red Bull Salzburg from Ghanaian side West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in the winter transfer window.

He signed a four-year deal with the club from the Ghanaian first division side after passing a mandatory medical.

Agyekum has impressed the technical handles since joining the team in February and has been handed his first start in the senior sqaud.

Lawrence Agyekum becomes the third WAFA SC player to play at the Red Bull Arena after Daniel Owusu and Amankwah Forson.