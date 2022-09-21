Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini wins MoTM in Sturm Graz win against A.Lusteanau 

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini was named man of the match in Sturm Graz 2-0 win against A.Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate scored his first goal of the season in this round nine fixture.

Alexander Prass scored the opening goal of the game in the 24th minute as Sturm Graz went into the break leading the tie.

Mohammed Fuseini scored in the 84th minute to seal the win for Sturm Graz.

Sturm Graz move up to the fourth position with 12 points after the win.

Mohammed Fuseini has made three appearances for the Austrian club this season and just scored his first goal of the season.