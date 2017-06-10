Ghanaian youngster Myron Boadu signs Professional contract with AZ Alkmaar

Ghanaian-born Myron Boadu who has shown signs of developing into a monstrous footballer has signed his first professional contract with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Boadu has been with the AZ Alkmaar youth team for some time now.

The center-forward who is born to Ghanaian parents has been in the Netherlands since infancy and has represented the European side at the U15 level.

He is now expected to join the team’s developmental team as he works his way up.

