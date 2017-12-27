Ghanaian youngster Nortei Nortey scores as Dover Athletic snatch late draw against Maidstone

Ghanaian midfielder Nortei Nortey notched up his fourth league goal for Dover Athletic as they played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Maidstone in the English Vanarama National League on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea youngster signed for Dover in July on a one-year deal, has been a mainstay for the side in the ongoing fifth-tier league.

On Tuesday at the Crabble Athletic Ground, the 23-year-old continued his superb form for Chris Kinnear's side when he scored his fourth league goal to help the side crawl back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw against Maidstone.

The visitors went ahead in the 36th and 41st minute respectively through English forward Joe Pigott before Nortei Nortey halved the deficit in the 58th minute of the game.

Dover completed their comeback in the 80th minute when Ryan Bird headed in from close range to beat goalkeeper Lee Worgan at his near post.

Nortey enjoyed full throttle of the match while another former Chelsea youth defender Nana Ofori-Twumasi also completed full action for Maidstone.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)