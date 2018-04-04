Ghanaian youngster Prosper Kassim joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kassim has joined Swedish side Mjällby AIF on a season long loan from IFK Gothenburg.

The former Inter Allies enforcer has been shipped on loan for the second time after returning from Norrby IF on a similar deal in the 2016/17 Swedish Superettan season.

The 21-year-old made ten appearances for Norrby IF but officials of Gothenburg have agreed a deal with Mjällby AIF on his return.

Kassim had struggled to command a starting place at the Blavitts after joining them from Inter Allies in 2014.

He joined IFK Gothenburg along with his countryman Lawson Sabah.

