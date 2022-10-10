Ghanaian youngster Rahim Ibrahim grabs first ever league goal as Trencin thrash Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian young midfielder Rahim Ibrahim scored his very first goal for AS Trencin in their big win against Slovan Bratislava in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga.

The 21-year-old climbed off the bench to get his name on the scoresheet as Trencin recorded a massive 4-0 victory at home on Sunday.

The home side drew the first blood of the match in the 20th minute after Cape Verdian defender Kelvin Pires put them ahead.

After eleven minutes, another Cape Verdian, forward Eynel Soares doubled the advantage for Trencin.

Pires scored again in the 58th minute to increase the lead for Trencin before Ibrahim rounded off the victory with four minutes to the end of the game.

Ibrahim was introduced in the match after 73 minutes when he took the place of teenager Dominik Holly.

The former Accra Lions FC central midfielder joined the Slovakian club in October 2020 but waited to make his debut in July 2021.

He went ahead to make 29 appearances in all competitions for Trencin in the 2021-22 season.

Ibrahim has made 14 appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign where he has scored once in the league and once in the Slovakian Cup.