Ghanaian youngster Rudolf Blagogee training with Croatian giants NK Osijek

Budding Ghanaian forward Rudolf Blagogee has having a trial at Croatian side NK Osijek, according to media report.

Blagogee, who surprisingly omitted from the Ghana U17 final squad that reached the quarters of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup held in India, had a trial with English lower-tier Stevenage last month.

However, the 17-year-old hitman failed to secure a contract with English side.

The gifted forward, was however joined NK Osijek in a two-week trial, which he's reported to have passed with flying colours after impressing the technical team with his dynamic play.

According to media, the talented marksman will pen as deal with the side in the summer.

Blagogee was heavily linked with a move to Standard Liege and NK Olimpija Ljubljana, but it appears the Blue and Whites have stolen a match on their competitors.

He is a dynamic attacker who can operate the wings and the middle upfront.

