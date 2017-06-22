Ghanaian youngster Samuel Oppong joins Blau-Weiß Linz on loan

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Oppong has joined Blau-Weiß Linz on loan from Rapid Wien.

FC Blau Weiß Linz are bolstering their squad ahead of next season and have swiftly captured the 19-year-old from Ausrian giant Austria Wein on a season long loan but with the option of purchasing him on a permanent deal next summer.

“I will give out goals as I want to celebrate success with the team – and I also want to personally develop myself” said the teenager.

Originally Samuel Oppong was a Bodenturner, but then decided for the football. He was finally discovered by RapidScouts in a cage in the Penzing district of Vienna.

One of the absolute strengths of the 19-year-old is his speed, which he is to prove on the outside track. Oppong was lent for a year by Rapid, after which there is a purchase option.

Samuel Oppong is now a blue-and-white! With the 19-year-old, a quick, talented wing player from the new generation of SK Rapid Vienna was committed. Welcome to the #Stahlstadtklub, the official twitter handle lamented.

Most recently, Oppong was awarded to Admira Wacker, where he played for the amateur team in the Regionalliga East. For Austrian junior national teams, he completed 14 games.

