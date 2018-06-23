Ghanaian youngster Tarique Fosu handed new deal by Charlton Athletic

English Championship side Charlton Athletic have have offered a new deal to Ghanaian forward Tariqe Fosu and Joe Aribo.

The youngsters deal with the Addicks was expected to expire this summer but he has been handed a fresh one year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of 2o18/2019 season.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer pointed out that Fosu and Aribo have been in great form and the deal was to reward them.

“We’re not the only team where if players do well then other clubs become interested,” he said. “It is just a fact of football.” Bowyer told Londonnews

“Patrick has done well. Joe Aribo has done well. Jake Forster-Caskey has done well. Tariqe has done well. Ezri [Konsa] has done well. Those boys are going to be looked at.

“I know the owner is negotiating with Tariqe and Joe at the moment, because they are assets for us.

Fosu plays from the wings and made 35 appearances last season for Charlton in all competitions scoring nine goals and providing five assists.