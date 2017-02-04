Ghanaian youth defender Lumor Agbenyenu debuts for German side 1860 Munich

Ghanaian youth defender Lumor Agbenyenu marked his debut for 1860 Munich by playing full throttle in their 2-1 reverse at Arminia Bielefeld in the German Bundesliga II on Friday evening.

The former FC Porto starlet, 20, was handed a starting role by manager Daniel Bierofka and he lasted the entire period of the game at the SchücoArena.

Lumor, who is product of Ghana's Unistar Academy - the same academy which unearthed Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey, joined 1860 from Portuguese second-tier side Portimonense along with Amilton.

He played at FC Porto B but joined Portimonense for footballing reasons.

The youngster was handed a call-up to Ghana's U20 side during preparations for the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup but he failed to honour the invitation.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)