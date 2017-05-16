Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian youth international Michael Baidoo joins Danish giants FC Midtjylland

Published on: 16 May 2017

Former Ghana youth international Michael Baidoo has signed for Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

The youngster joined the Danish giants on a four-year deal from Ghanaian second tier side Vision FC.

The 18-year-old was accompanied to the signing of the contract by Vision FC chairman Michael Osekre.

Midtjylland moved quickly to sign the former Ghana youth international after reports of interest from a host of clubs in Europe.

He became eligible to sign a professional contract after turning 18 on Monday.

Baidoo has been handed the no.45 jersey at Midtjylland.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations