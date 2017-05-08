Ghanaian youth star David Atanga nominated for Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Month
D. Atanga
Ghana youth international David Atanga has been nominated for the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Month in April.
The highly skilful attacking midfielder has enjoyed a sublime form in the past four weeks for Mattersburg to earn him a nomination.
The Ghana's U-20 star scored a screamer last week against Sturm Graz and replicated the exploit in the 2-1 win against his parent club Red Bull Salzburg yesterday, a game in which he was named man of the match.