Ghanaian youth trio win English U-18 Championship with Chelsea

Ghanaian youth trio of Richard Nartey, Tariq Lamptey and Callum Hudson-Odoi have won the English U18 Premier League with Chelsea.

The young Blues defeated Reading FC U18 3-0 at the Cobham Park on Friday evening.

Goals from Conor Gallagher, Harvey St Clair and Mason Mount gave the Chelsea U18 team all the three points that secured them the title victory.

Tariq Lamptey came on in the 70th minute to replace Jacob Maddox whiles Richard Nartey couldn't make the squad.

Young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was absent due to his representation of England at the 2017 Euro-U17 championship in Croatia.

The Chelsea youth team have won the title for the first time since it was introduced five seasons ago.