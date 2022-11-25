Ghanaian Yunus Musah relishes 'special' game for USA against England

Ghanaian Yunus Musah is relishing the meeting against his former teammates as the USA take on England in the World Cup on Friday.

Yunus Musah, a graduate of the Arsenal academy, spent five years going through the FA's development system with the goal of playing for England. However, Yunus Musah ultimately decided to play for the United States, where he was born to Ghanaian parents.

The 19-year-old is well acquainted with England's Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, but he has declined the chance to catch up with them before a pivotal Group B match. Furthermore, he doesn't regret saying goodbye.

“I don't think I know how I'm going to feel playing against England,” said Musah. 'But it's a special game for sure because I've played for both sides and to be able to be on the pitch with both national teams that I've played with is special.

“I made the decision (to play for the US) because I was born here (in New York). That was one of the main things.

“Also, the opportunity at such a young age was something that I wanted to take. It was great when the manager Gregg Berhalter called and gave me that opportunity.”

Musah, who has 20 caps for the US already, added: 'I played for England for a few years.

“I had a really nice time with them and a lot of respect for them — for everything they've done for me — but Gareth Southgate and I never had any conversations.

“That decision was very difficult, because, as I said, I had a great time with England and that country did a lot for me — so when the time came to make the decision it was difficult.'