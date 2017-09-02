Ghanaians demand Kevin-Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari return to Black Stars after disastrous Congo draw

Ghanaian football fans are demanding the return of controversial duo of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari after the Black Stars blew away the chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Hopes were sky high when Egypt were defeated 1-0 by Uganda and Thursday and the Black Stars needed to defeat Congo in Kumasi to spark hopes of reaching the tournament in Brazil.

However the lackluster home side held at home to a 1-1 draw by Congo on Friday killing the chance of qualifying.

Almeria forward Thievy Bifouma opened the scoring in the 18th minute with Thomas Partey scoring a late equalizer for the Black Stars in the 86th minute to salvage a draw.

This means Ghana have now gone three games in the qualifiers without a win as they were held twice at home by Uganda and Congo and losing to Egypt in Alexandria.

They are now third of the group with 2 points behind leaders Uganda (7 points) and Egypt (6 points).

Below are some of the comments on Twitter

When is the @ghanafaofficial calling @MuntariOfficial and @KPBofficial back into #BlackStars fold? They ought to do that now. — Buxton Daniel N.D.😂 (@niidjaba) September 1, 2017

Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng at the moment..... #Blackstars pic.twitter.com/VugE4wqrhQ — TMT (@_amreal) September 1, 2017

Black stars with @KPBofficial and @MuntariOfficial be black stars. @benamponsah21 we need them ASAP else Ghana go play wafu saa — Nana Yaw Ansah (@OwusuTitus) September 1, 2017

How can you qualify without Sulley Ali Muntari? Corruption has ended the reign of Ghana Black Stars. #blackstars @MuntariOfficial — Fatau Official (@FatauKuka) September 1, 2017

@KPBofficial pls speak with @MuntariOfficial @MichaelEssien @Asabob20 and the rest to come play for Ghana again wai. — Dela Deletsu (@deladeletsu) September 1, 2017

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)