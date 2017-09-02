Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghanaians demand Kevin-Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari return to Black Stars after disastrous Congo draw

Published on: 02 September 2017
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have not played for Ghana since 2014 World Cup

Ghanaian football fans are demanding the return of controversial duo of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari after the Black Stars blew away the chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Hopes were sky high when Egypt were defeated 1-0 by Uganda and Thursday and the Black Stars needed to defeat Congo in Kumasi to spark hopes of reaching the tournament in Brazil.

However the lackluster home side held at home to a 1-1 draw by Congo on Friday killing the chance of qualifying.

Almeria forward Thievy Bifouma opened the scoring in the 18th minute with Thomas Partey scoring a late equalizer for the Black Stars in the 86th minute to salvage a draw.

This means Ghana have now gone three games in the qualifiers without a win as they were held twice at home by Uganda and Congo and losing to Egypt in Alexandria.

They are now third of the group with 2 points behind leaders Uganda (7 points) and Egypt (6 points).

Below are some of the comments on Twitter

  • Akwasi Floric says:
    September 02, 2017 11:07 am
    Muntari aint gonna do anything.... We need a good defence... DERRICK LUCKASSEN & GIDEON JUNG.... call them!!!!!

