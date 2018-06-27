Ghanaians have bad perception about football people - Wilfred Palmer

Bankroller of Tema Youth Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has joined the masses in calling the government to reconsider their decision to establish a new football administration - claiming that government's move has created bad perception about the football people.

All football related activities have been halted after undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed the rot in football in the country through the premiering of his latest investigative work titled 'Number 12'.

It's now unclear when the second half of the top-flight season will resume.

“Government cannot do reforms in Ghana football without the involvement of the 'football people'," Osei told Onua FM.

“Football people are part of football in Ghana, and ignoring them may not be the best from the government and for the reforms.

“Some Ghanaians have a bad mindset about 'football people'. Those perceptions are wrong.

“I will advise them to start changing their wrong perceptions about us.”

Last Friday, the authorities held a meeting with FIFA representatives in Accra to discuss issues surrounding the current impasse, with no member of the GFA attending.

However, a reports suggest that there will be a second meeting in Zurich, Switzerland - with former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman Nana Sam Brew Butler, Kweku Ayiah, Mr Alex Asante and owner of Elmina Sharks FC, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.