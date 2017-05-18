Muniru Sulley to leave Staeau Bucaresti at the end of the season - Club President Gigi Becali

Ghanaian international Muniru Sulley is set to end his sumptuous marriage with Romanian side Steau Bucaresti according to club president Gigi Becali.

Muniru, 24, joined the Romanian giants on June 2015, on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee from CRF Cluj.

The Ghanaian midfielder has not been overly impressive and the president of the club Gigi Becali has hinted that they will end their relationship.

"Muniru, Tamas, Achim will all go at the end of the season. I’ll however speak to the coach to see if it remains the same,” Gigi told the Romanian media.

"I know players who must come. Maybe Budescu will be coming. I talked to him to see if we can reach an agreement”.

Since joining from CFR Clug, Muniru has made 37 appearances so far for the champions, 17 last season and 20 this season, scoring just a goal.

