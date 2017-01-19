Ghanaians react to Avram Grant’s comment about Jordan Ayew supposed best performance

Ghanaians have wasted little time in voicing their disapproval over claims that Jordan Ayew was one of the best performers on the day.

Below are some of the comments that went viral on twitter.

I'm so confused right now... https://t.co/BRMFciElzb — Anyone but Wenger (@JayGooner1) January 19, 2017

This one di3r I can't digest😂 https://t.co/IBBGB7JIv3 — Andrew 👓 (@DrewCofie) January 17, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)