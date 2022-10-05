GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaians react to Kwadwo Asamoah’s shock decision

Published on: 05 October 2022
Kwadwo Asamoah has retired from football at the age of 33, a decision that has elicited a wide range of reactions, particularly from Ghanaians on social media.

The versatile midfielder quit after more than a year without a club and will now pursue a career as a football agent.

Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Asamoah also played in 32 UEFA Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

Asamoah joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.

At the international level, Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals. He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

