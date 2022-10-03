Ghanaians urged to lower expectations ahead of World Cup

Former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Alhaji Ali Raji has urged Ghanaians to lower their expectations ahead of the World Cup because he has little confidence in the Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo.

According to the experienced football administrator, after watching Ghana's World Cup playoff victory against Nigeria in March, he realised that Ghana's German-based coach lacked the necessary skills to manage the Black Stars.

"After the Nigeria game, I didn't have any belief in our coach. In fact, I don't think he will make any impact with the Black Stars at the World Cup," Alhaji Raji told Graphic Sports in an exclusive telephone interview in Accra.

As a result, he urged Ghanaians to temper their expectations of the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, citing the team's inexperience and inability to perform miracles at the tournament.

"If you look at the team, you can see that the players are not gelling; they need time to do a lot of work. We have to be patient and minimise our expectations," he cautioned.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar.