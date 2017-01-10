Ghana's 2017 AFCON opponents Mali to play Moroccan select side in friendly on Thursday

Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opponents Mali will play a Moroccan select side in a friendly in Rabat on Thursday.

The Eagles are seeking to rebound after losing 2-1 to Burkina Faso in a high-profile friendly on Saturday.

"The opposition has allowed us to take stock of the physical condition of players and see how game systems are put in up according to the players' associations in the various sectors play before deciding on the physical, tactical and technical players. ," he is quoted by footmali

"Physically they are not at their best. Tactically, the game system has been respected, but I think its animation needs to be better."

The match this Thursday is an opportunity for Giresse and her protégés to perfect the imperfections detected before flying to Gabon the next day.

Mali will open their defence in group D against Egypt before playing Ghana and Uganda in Port-Gentil.

