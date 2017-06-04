Ghana's 2019 AFCON qualifying opponents Ethiopia draw 0-0 with Uganda in friendly

Ghana's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opponents Ethiopia drew 0-0 with Uganda in an international friendly on Saturday.

Either sides got closer to scoring but good defending thwarted efforts of the strikers.

It was the first test match for the newly appointed Walia coach Ashenafi Bekele, who named a 29-man squad a few weeks ago.

Shemelis Bekele and Oumed Okuri are the only foreign based players summoned in the provisional team.

Oumed, who plays for El-Entag El-Harby Sporting Club in the Egyptian topflight, has enjoyed a successful season, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

The Walias are expected in Ghana next week to face the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium next Sunday.

