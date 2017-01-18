Ghana's AFCON 2019 qualifying opponents Kenya seeking to play West African side in March friendly

Ghana's 2019 AFCON qualifying opponents Kenya are seeking to play a friendly against a West African side in March.

The Harambee Stars will play the build-up as part of preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers which begins in June.

Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed plans to play a West African side ans says it be ideal as part of the build-up.

“We are still talking to a few countries and by then we will have settled on one,” Mwendwa told Capital Sport.

“It is possible to win the group. It is not a guarantee but we can give it a shot and it can be done. We should prepare well and Kenyans should look forward to us giving it the best shot we can."

Kenya has been pooled in Group F of the qualifiers alongside Sierra Leone, neighbors Ethiopia and four-time African champions Ghana.

