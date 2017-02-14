Ghana's AFCON star Thomas Partey extends Atletico Madrid contract to 2022

Ghana midfield star Thomas Partey has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid by three years to 2022, the club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old , joined Atletico as a youth player in 2011 and has risen through the ranks to become Diego Simeone's squad member over the past two seasons.

"I’m very happy. I want to continue growing in Atleti." he told the club's official website

"I have always been very fond of this club and I want to keep on developing at Atletico. I will give everything for this club."

The Ghana international has played 31 games for the Spanish side, scored three goals and provided three assists.

He was one of the emerging stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for his native Ghana where they finished fourth.

The new deal is a reward for a youngster, who appears to grow in leaps and bounds.

Partey has been tipped for greatness after a breathtaking displays for both club and country.

