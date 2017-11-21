Ghana's Andy Yiadom congratulates Barnsley team-mates after Norwich City stalemate

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has urged his team-mates not to be downhearted after they failed to pick maximum points against Norwich City in the English Championship last Saturday.

The Tykes were pegged back by Josh Murphy's 12th minute goal before a second half strike by Harvey Barnes rescued a point for coach Paul Heckingbottom's side at the Carrow Road.

But the 25-year-old Ghanaian right back took to twitter to enliven his teammates after their inability to win the match.

Good performance today from the boys. Thought we could have took all 3 points, but It's a point in the right direction. @ BarnsleyFC # coyr

https://twitter.com/AndyYids/status/931952810706554880

Barnsley occupy 16th position with 20 points after 16 matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)