Ghana's Aziz Tetteh gears up in pre-season with Dynamo Moscow

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh has started pre-season with Russian giants Dynamo Moscow ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Blue and White lads during the January transfer window from Polish side Lech Poznan, swiftly became a key cog for the side as they finished 8th on the standings.

Tetteh, who was deployed as an attacking and defensive midfielder by Coach Dmitri Khokhlov, made seven appearances - six starts and one substitute appearance.

The former Liberty Professionals youth player could have made more appearances but for the untimely death of his father, he was granted permission to fly down to Ghana to spend some time with his family.

The Khimki-based outfit has begun early preparations ahead of the campaign which will hit gear right after the end of the ongoing World Cup in the country.

Tetteh went through some drills, jogging with the club's fitness coach.