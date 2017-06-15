Ghana's Black Princesses named to face Algeria in U20 World Cup qualifier

Ghana have been drawn to face Algeria in the first round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup next year.

The Black Princesses are among the 19 countries who will battle it out for the two slots to represent Africa at the final in France.

Ghana avoided the preliminary stage of the competition which will be played in July and August.

The winners from the three matches to be played in the preliminary stage will join the first round of the qualifiers.

The Black Princesses will travel to Algeria for the first leg, first round match scheduled for the weekend of 15,16,or 17 September.

The return leg will be hosted by Ghana two weeks later.

If the Black Princesses advance, they will play the winner of the match between Ethiopia vs Botswana or Kenya in the second round in November.

The final round of the qualifiers will be played in January next year.

The qualification process begins with a preliminary round scheduled for the weekend of 21-23 July 2017.

The two teams will be known at the weekend of 26-28 January 2018.

