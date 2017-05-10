Ghana's Black Starlets to play Gabonese second-tier side FC109 in a friendly today

Ghana's Under-17 team will engage Gabonese lower side FC 109 in a friendly today (Wednesday) in preparation for the start of the 2017 African Junior Championship which starts this weekend.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian wants to use the excercise to test his arsenals and trim the rough edges ahead of the tournament which starts on Sunday.

The West Africans will play Cameroon in their opener before playing host Gabon in Port-Gentil.

The team will then travel to Libreville for their final group A clash against Guinea.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys will be eyeing one of the four semi-final tickets which will secure qualification to the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India.

