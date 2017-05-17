Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana's Black Starlets to qualify for 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India with win over Gabon today

Published on: 17 May 2017

Ghana's Black Starlets will qualify to the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India if they negotiate their tie against Gabon today.

The Black Starlets are in action against the host in Port-Genntil where a win will see them secure one of the four slots available for the global showpiece.

The two-time world champions thumped Cameroon 4-0 in their opening 2017 CAF U-17 Championship opener on Sunday.

Paa Kwesi Fabian's young troops must negotiate their tie against Gabon to qualify to the World Cup in India.

