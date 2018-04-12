Ghana's Ebenezer Ofori delighted after scoring debut goal for New York City in MLS

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has expressed his delight after scoring his debut goal for New York City FC in the Major League Soccer.

Ofori netted in the 70th minute as Patrick Viera's side walloped Real Salt Lake 4-0 on Wednesday night to preserve their unbeaten start to the ongoing Major League campaign.

In the aftermath of the match, the 22-year-old said, "It was a great performance from the team, a clean sheet and a good win."

"Thank you. First of all if feels good to be in the winning team and a winning club. In the second half we changed and I got the chance to go forward and the pass came in from Maxi and I just put it in, it was a good goal."

Despite the impressive victory, the former New Edubiase United ace believes the players will have to adhere to their coach's instructions to keep on with their recent form.

"We've got to listen to our Coach, we don't have to be swollen headed and keep fighting at training."

Ofori is on a season long loan from German Bundesliga side VFB Stuggart.

