Ghana’s Elizabeth Addo inspires Kvarnsvedens in epic comeback win over Djurgarden

Black Queens playmaker Elizabeth Addo inspired her Kvarnsvedens side to pick their first win of the season in epic comeback against giants Djurgarben in the Swedish Women’s League.

Addo was involved in both Kvarnsvedens goal as the side came from behind to snatch a 2–1 away win over Djurgården, despite playing with a player less for the better part of the match.

Djurgården took the lead just 10 minutes in when Johanna Axfeldt was sent off for a handball in the box and Michaela van den Bulk converted the resulting penalty.

After the break, the duo turned the match on its head.

Right at the hour mark, the Black Queens skipper Elizabeth Addo dispatched a long ball to Chawinga who danced past the entire Djurgården’s defence before rounding the keeper to score the equaliser.

The match seemed headed to a 1–1 draw when Addo-Chawinga happened.

Addo turned provider yet again, releasing a perfectly placed through ball for Chawinga to place into the net, which the ever-clinical Chawinga certainly did to handing Kvarnsvedens their first win of the season.

With four goals in four games, Chawinga becomes the league’s second top-scorer, just a one goal behind top-scorer Marija Banušić.

