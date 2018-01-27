Ghana's female U20 side hammer Cameroon 3-0 to reach World Cup

Ghana's U20 female national team hammered Cameroon 3-0 in Saturday's second-leg of the final qualifier to reach the World Cup in France.

The Black Princesses completely dominated the match and eliminated their opponents on a 4-1 aggregate following the first-leg played in Yaounde two weeks ago.

Ghana drew one all with Cameroon in Yaounde, in the final first leg qualifier, a fortnight ago and they were poised to eliminate Cameroon to qualify to the biennial tourney.

Ernestina Abambila put the home side in the lead at the Cape Coast stadium on 15 minutes before Princella Adubea doubled the advantage six minutes before the break.

Sandra Owusu made it 3-0 with a strike in the 78th minute to put the result beyond doubt and steer the home side to emphatic victory.

The result means Ghana have qualified for the World Cup to be played in France later this year.

The tournament will be played in France from 5-24 August.

The Black Princesses will be making their fourth successive appearance at the global event and secure Ghana's first qualification for a major football competition in 2018.

Ghana qualified for the final clash of the qualifier after massive wins over Algeria and Kenya scoring 20 goals in the process.

This means the Black Princesses have taken their goals tally to 24 following the four goals they scored against their Cameroonian counterparts with very little to worry about in defending.

