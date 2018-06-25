Ghana's government warns General Secretary of FA Isaac Addo

Ghana's Sports Ministry has warned FA's General Secretary Isaac Addo for holding his position as such in what could be labeled as a direct government interference in the discharge of his duties.

Mr Addo was scheduled to meet officials of FIFA to deliberate on current happenings which has brought football to a halt in the West African nation.

Th FIFA mediation team met officials of Ghana's government last week to charter a path for the restructuring of the game without FA members in attendance.

“As you are aware, by the terms of the order of interim injunction granted by the High Court on 12th June, 2018, your good self and all officials, members and directors of the GFA are prohibited from exercising any power conferred on you in relation to your position in the GFA, a letter to the General Secretary stated.

“This necessarily implies that any meeting in your capacity as GFA officials in Ghana would be unlawful and in direct disregard for the authority of the Courts of Ghana.

“Please be cautioned that an attempt to meet with the FIFA officials in Ghana would be unlawful,” a letter from the ministry to Mr. Addo stated.

According to the letter served to Mr Addo, “by choosing to register as a company limited by guarantee in Ghana, the GFA agreed to be subject to the Companies Act, the Bodies Corporate (Official Liquidations) Act and other laws regulating companies in Ghana, just as the existence of FIFA is also subject to the laws of Switzerland, it is our expectation that you promptly make this point clear to the FIFA officials”.