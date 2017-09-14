Ghana's historic Tertiary Football League set to become breeding ground for talents hunt

The 2017 Tertiary Football League is expected to be the hunting ground for Premier League clubs as well as the various national teams.

Twelve (12) tertiary institution housed in two zones - Northern and Southern, will engage each other in a marathon 10-week period between September and November this year.

Already the signs are clearly on the walls for some of the best talents in the tertiary institutions to showcase their immense quality to the rest of the world.

Several high-profile players have emerged from the University blocks who have gone ahead to attain national and international recognition.

Schalke 04 forward Bernard Tekpetey, who is on loan at Austrian outfit SC Rheindorf Altach and former Black Meteors midfielder Yusif Alhassan Chibsah are products of Kumasi Technical University.

High-flying Ghana's Under-17 stars Eric Ayiah and Emmanuel Toku are products of TI Ahmadiyya.

There are dozens of Ghana Premier League stars who are undergraduates and continue to be torchbearers for their respective teams.

The historic Tertiary Football League is expected to be another unique hunting ground for coaches and scouts to bring in well educated players into their fold for easy decoding.

It's a well documented fact that footballers who have formal education are easy to adapt and adds more impetus to the most powerful sport in the world.

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has endorsed the maiden edition of the University league which is likely to revival the Ghanaian top-flight in the not too distant future.

The Tertiary Football League is expected to be the haven for predatory scouts and agents who will be keen to hunt for mushrooming youngsters to turn them into super stars.

The initiative has been hailed as one of the major platforms for the development of players and coaches alike.

The historic Premier tertiary football league is expected to be saturated with all the ingredients that make the most loved sports in Ghana thick.

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.

