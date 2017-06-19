Ghana's hopes to reach 2018 World Cup still alive, says Andre Ayew

West Ham forward Andre Ayew believes Ghana's hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia are still alive despite their poor start.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw at home to Uganda in their opening Group E game before losing 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria.

"Nothing is impossible, but we can say it (the world cup qualification) is close to an impossible mission," Ayew was quoted as saying on Supersport.

"I think the people who know me know that I never give up and in one game anything can change."

Ghana are third in the group with a solitary point, five behind leaders Egypt with four matches remaining.

"We have to stay calm; put everything in the hands of the Almighty Allah, but also in our legs because we have a lot of work to do," Ayew added.

"If we want to have a chance to go to Russia, then we have to win all the four games and expect that Egypt lose a game or draw two."

"So we are going to wait and see, [because] every game for us is a must-win."

Ghana will play two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

They will face Congo in their next World Cup qualifier in Congo.

