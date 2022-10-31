Ghana's Joseph Paintsil delighted to make history with Genk

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is thrilled to make history with Belgian Jupiler League giants Genk.

The Belgian giants have now won eight games in a row for the first time in the club's history.

And the in-form Ghanaian superstar, who scored a goal and provided for Genk in their 3-1 win over KV Mechelen last Friday is happy to be part of history.

"We are happy with this club record. A plus for us. In the first half it was closed. It was man against man, difficult to find the space. We knew it was not going to be easy." he said

The Ghanaian, who has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has notched six goals and provided four assists in the Belgium top-flight this season.

He is expected to make the final cut for the global showpiece which will see the four-time African champions take on old foes Portugal and Uruguay as well as South Korea.