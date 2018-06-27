Ghana's Kwabena Owusu returns to CD Leganes after Cartagena loan spell

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu has returned to CD Leganes for after his disappointing season-long loan spell at Cartagena came to an end.

The 21-year-old joined the lower-tier outfit from Spanish LaLiga side CD Leganes at the start of the just ended campaign.

Owusu endeared himself to the club's faithful with his commanding display as they finished in the playoffs zone.

Cartagena however failed to pick one of the slots to the Segunda Division as they were pipped 1-0 on aggregate by Extremadura in the playoff final.

“I have returned to CD Leganes after my last game at Cartgena,” Owusu told Ghanacrusader.com. “It is sad we couldn’t qualify to Segunda B but that is football for you.”

“I am a Leganes player and they will take a decision on me with respect to my next club. For now the season is over. I will return to Ghana for some short holidays and return back to Spain for preseason with Leganes,” he added.

Owusu joined Leganes last season from Ghanaian side Sporting Club.