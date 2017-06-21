Ghana’s Mohammed Anas starts preseason with South African side Free State Stars

The ABSA Premiership side squad regrouped for their preseason training session in preparation for the new campaign following a short end-of-season break, with the Ghanaian hitman among the squad.

The Ea Lla Koto lads will be hoping to finish in a good position next season after ending the 2016/17 League season at the 14th position.

“After a gruelling 2016/17 Premiership season, Free State Stars’ first-team squad have regrouped for pre-season training.

“The entire Ea Lla Koto squad arrived on Tuesday morning for their first session in preparation for the new campaign, after a short end-of-season break.

“Every single player with the exception of the eight players released at the end of the successful bid to retain the top-flight status arrived with renewed expectations for the new season.”

Anas will be joined in the side by compatriot Mumuni Abubakar after the midfielder signed a two-year deal on Tuesday from second tier side Black Leopards.