Ghana’s Mohammed Anas starts preseason with South African side Free State Stars
Ghanaian forward Mohammed Anas has commenced preseason training with South African side Free State Stars.
The ABSA Premiership side squad regrouped for their preseason training session in preparation for the new campaign following a short end-of-season break, with the Ghanaian hitman among the squad.
The Ea Lla Koto lads will be hoping to finish in a good position next season after ending the 2016/17 League season at the 14th position.
“After a gruelling 2016/17 Premiership season, Free State Stars’ first-team squad have regrouped for pre-season training.
“The entire Ea Lla Koto squad arrived on Tuesday morning for their first session in preparation for the new campaign, after a short end-of-season break.
“Every single player with the exception of the eight players released at the end of the successful bid to retain the top-flight status arrived with renewed expectations for the new season.”
Anas will be joined in the side by compatriot Mumuni Abubakar after the midfielder signed a two-year deal on Tuesday from second tier side Black Leopards.