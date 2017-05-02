Ghana's opponents in World Cup and AFCON qualifiers Uganda line up Ethiopia friendly

Ghana's opponents in the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Uganda and Ethiopia will play an international friendly in Adis Ababa on June 3.

The two teams will use the game as a dress rehearsal ahead of the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ethiopia have drawn Ghana, neighbours Kenya and Sierra Leone in the qualifying race to the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Uganda on the other hand are in the same 2018 World Cup qualifying group with the four-time Africans.

The Black Stars themselves will get busy on July 1 when they play the United States in a high-profile friendly.

