Ghana's Patrick Twumasi scoops Best Player and Goal of the season Awards at FC Astana

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has won Astana FC's Best Player and Goal of the season awards during an Awards Gala on Friday night.

Twumasi scooped the player of the season gong after his outstanding performance for the side as he netted 13 goals to help them clinch the Kazakh Premier League title.

The 23-year-old's superlative strike in the league against Ordabashy was also adjudged goal of the season.

He has also netted three goals for the Yellow and Blue lads in UEFA Europa League.

Twumasi was part of the Black Stars team that played a pulsating 1-1 draw in the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)