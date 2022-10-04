Ghana's potential World Cup XI includes new boys Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey

Africa will be represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by five countries, including Ghana.

Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco, who currently hold the AFCON title, will compete alongside the Black Stars in Qatar later this year.

This will be Ghana's fourth World Cup appearance. They entered the competition for the first time in 2006, and in 2010 they achieved famed quarterfinal success.

Ghana defeated Nigeria on away goals in a two-legged play-off to secure their spot in the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Ghana have been assigned to Group H, where they will play former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

It appears to be a very difficult group, one that is nearly impossible to predict given the calibre of all the participating teams.

However, Ghana have all the tools needed to advance to the knockout stage.

The Black Stars' potential World Cup starting lineup now features defender Tariq Lamptey, and striker Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, two additions to an already talented group.

Ghana will open their tournament campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea four days later, and Uruguay on December 2.