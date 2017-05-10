Ghana's Premier League Board chief hails Nyantakyi's new CAF role

Ghana's Premier League Board chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku has hailed 'hardworking' FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi following his appointment as CAF Vice-President.

The Ghanaian FA leader has been elevated for his incredible work ethics.

And Premier League Board chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku has credited Nyantakyi's work ethics for his quick rise.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi’s appointment is good news to start the week with, a remarkable achievement, not only for himself but Ghanaians as a whole and, and I congratulate him," he told the Ghana News Agency

“Despite Ghana’s acclaimed supremacy in Africa football, and perhaps international politics, it’s never easy coming by such an honour, and I think as a nation we should all be happy and proud of this great achievement.

“Nyantakyi’s worked tirelessly for this over the years, not for himself but for the entire nation and he deserves it.

“He is very passionate and dedicated and I think he has a lot to do for Ghana and African football. Some Ghanaians have been criticizing Kwesi Nyantakyi for no reason and his new position shows his good works for the country. We must start appreciating his works and support him to be successful”.

