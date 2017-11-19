Ghana's Rashid Sumaila bemoans Al Qadsia profligacy in draw with Al Salmiya in Kuwaiti Cup
Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has lamented on Al Qadsia wastefulness during their 1-1 draw with Al Salmiya in the Kuwaiti Cup on Saturday.
"It was a great game but we didn't finish it off as we started despite having the upper hand. They defended well and took the only chance that went their way," the 24-year-old told reporters.
"We struggle to kill off games this season but I know if we can repeat the performance we exhibited in today's match, we'll come good in our subsequent matches. It's just sad that after such a fine performance there's no win to show for it."
The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender was voted man-of-the-match for yet another stupendous display.
The Yellow castle will hope to bounce back from the setback when they host Al Nasser in the Kuwaiti VIVA League next Saturday.