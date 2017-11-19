Ghana's Rashid Sumaila bemoans Al Qadsia profligacy in draw with Al Salmiya in Kuwaiti Cup

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has lamented on Al Qadsia wastefulness during their 1-1 draw with Al Salmiya in the Kuwaiti Cup on Saturday.

Al Qadsia were the better team for the large part of their Kuwaiti Cup opener against Al Salmiya at the Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium but were left to rue their finishing as the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

And Sumaila, who was a stalwart at the back for Al Qadsia when the tide turned against them at the final embers of the game, believes they could have wrapped the maximum points had their finishing been top notch.

"It was a great game but we didn't finish it off as we started despite having the upper hand. They defended well and took the only chance that went their way," the 24-year-old told reporters.

"We struggle to kill off games this season but I know if we can repeat the performance we exhibited in today's match, we'll come good in our subsequent matches. It's just sad that after such a fine performance there's no win to show for it."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender was voted man-of-the-match for yet another stupendous display.

The Yellow castle will hope to bounce back from the setback when they host Al Nasser in the Kuwaiti VIVA League next Saturday.

