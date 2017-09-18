Ghana's Rashid Sumaila named in Kuwait Viva League Team of the Week

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been named in the Kuwait Premier League team of the week.

Sumaila, 24, was included in the team following his superb display for Al Qadsia in the 2-2 stalemate with Al Arabi on Friday.

The former Asante Kotoko guardsman was the stumbling block between him and Al Arabi as his last ditch clearance ensured Al Qadsia picked a point from the game.

Sumaila spent last season on loan at Qatari club Al Gharafa, where he was nominated for the club's player of the season.

He is expected to replicate the stupendous performances for Al Qadsia this term.

By: Reuben Obodai

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)