Ghana's referees body threaten legal action against former great Tony Yeboah over corruption claims

Ghana's Referees Association have threatened to take legal action against former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah over corruption claims against the body.

The referees' body are seething with rage after the former Eintracht Frankfurt and Leeds United forward alleged match referees collect bribes from club officials.

Yeboah, who scored 29 goals in 59 matches for Ghana between 1985 and 1997, claims he was haunted out of football administration by corrupt match officials.

He further alleged match officials ganged up against his club Yegoala which led to their subsequent demotion - leading to the decision to quit the game.

But the comment has not gone down well with the referees' umbrella body, who are reported to have met to discuss the ramifications of his volatile public allegation.

Footballmadeinghana.com are reporting the association are considering taken legal action against the former Ghana star to substantiate his wild claims.

“The allegations by Yeboah might cause damage to our reputation so we are meeting to take immediate action on it by the close of the day,” a source is quoted by Footballmadeinghana.

Several Premier League referees are in the pockets of top football clubs owners in Ghana, it has been alleged by football aficionados over the years.

By Patrick Akoto

